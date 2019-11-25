ANY GIVEN MONDAY

New Zealand has a bunch of cricketers whose beauty lies in the fact you know what you're going to get from them.

Neil Wagner will charge in all day, trying to impose his will on a test with a keg full of fast bowler's testosterone and an old ball delivered at just a fraction above medium pace.

Tim Southee will wobble the ball around even more slowly than Wagner, take every catch within his considerable wingspan and swipe the odd mindless six just for giggles.

BJ Watling will extract every last drop of juice from his lemon,

