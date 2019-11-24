The UK's former World's Strongest Man has revealed how he almost bled to death after dropping a set of weights on his penis.

Eddie Hall has recalled the moment he had to be "stitched up" at the hospital after the horrific incident took place while he was training his legs in the gym.

Speaking to the Mirror he said: "I piled a load of heavy weights on a leg-press machine and then heard a loud thud.

"It has come crashing down and the weights had landed on my penis. I nearly bled to death.

"It was bad. The worst ever. I didn't cry for help though.

"I just lifted them off, drove myself to the hospital and got stitched up. I was back training soon enough."

The 31-year-old, who has been crowned the UK's Strongest Man six times, also became the World Strongest Man in 2017.

He has been known to lift cars, pull planes with his bare hands and throw beer barrels and he remains the only person ever to deadlift 500kg.

The Newcastle-born muscleman, also known as The Beast, told the Mirror the gruelling diet he abides by to maintain his bulked-up physique.

"On average I eat 8000 calories a day," he said.

"A full English at first — four slices of bacon, four sausages, black pudding, eggs, fried bread, beans, the works.

"Then a second breakfast of porridge and about five portions of fruit. I snack all day on cashew nuts and beef jerky and lunch will be steak or chicken with rice, pasta, and veggies and half a family-sized cheesecake for pudding.

"Then I have a steak and rice meal then the evenings get hefty. Spaghetti bolognese or a curry and the other half of that cheesecake to polish it off."