Hawke's Bay senior representative men's cricket team are the Chapple Cup champions after grinding down Manawatu in Napier tonight.

The Dominic Thompson-captained side beat their neighbours across the other side of the defunct gorge by 63 runs in the final of the annual Central Districts inter-district one-day at Nelson Park.

The victory for the Pay Excellence-sponsored team came on the foundation of opening batsman Bayley Wiggins' 106 runs and spinner Angus Schaw's 4-31 from 9.1 overs, including a maiden.

"It was a good allround performance from everyone, really," said Schaw after Thompson won the toss and elected to pad up

