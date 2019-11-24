COMMENT:

Preparing to beat Australia in a test series.

That is what really matters for the Kiwi cricketers this summer, as history offers an exalted place to Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Ross Taylor and co.

A win across the ditch in a series which includes the prestigious Melbourne Boxing Day test would be remembered forever. The rest - including the two-match series being played against England - will be forgotten over time, win or lose.

But that's no reason to offer up some of the nonsense we endured from Mount Maunganui, including on the fourth day of the first test.

The pitch was dead, the Kiwi batting was likewise, and England looked disheartened. Not good enough. Test cricket can't plod on like this, or else a lot of it will plod no more.

That's not to deride BJ Watling's magnificent test heart. He is a gem, a battler who has won an army of fans. Century maker Mitchell Santner had a great day in his career. I don't want to detract from their efforts, but it's also hard not to.

The lack of attacking intent in the first session from New Zealand was a poor advert for test cricket, months after the same sides produced stunning World Cup final drama which will never be forgotten. If the Kiwis run out of time in the pursuit of victory, they can blame themselves.

Scoring under 60 runs in a session on a beautiful day, when holding the advantage, is just not acceptable in the modern sports age. And if the pitch was to blame, then why are we preparing dud surfaces?

New Zealand was on top, and there was a chance to at least try to capture a Sunday morning audience on TV. But the floating voter would have headed into the garden or washed the car instead.

It would be better to risk a flamboyant defeat in the chase for victory than inflict a safety-first headache on the dwindling test public.

There should be so much to get excited about this summer.

New Zealand's only truly great campaign across the ditch was over 30 years ago when the maestro Richard Hadlee was in command.

The upcoming three-test series in Australia could - fingers crossed - be a magnificent contest, the chance for a famous Kiwi victory, although the way Australia flexed its muscles against Pakistan was daunting.

In particular, the Boxing Day test in Melbourne offers New Zealand a rare chance to grab a wider home audience and more of the spotlight on the world stage.

And there will be a gathering of the clan in Melbourne.

Anecdotal evidence suggests Kiwis are preparing to flock to the mighty MCG from here and around Australia. (A friend reckons his son is heading there from New Zealand with 30 mates).

But they would have been flocking away from the Mt Maunganui test on Sunday.

Who knows what the instructions were, but Sunday morning's first session was a bloody snore and for no good reason, as Watling and Santner built a lead for New Zealand, brick by agonising brick.

If New Zealand's aim was to wear England down, they did an admirable job. The trouble is, they will have taken a lot of spectators down with them. Test cricket, a marginal prospect, needs something more vibrant than that.

Even the touring Barmy Army had trouble raising voice as the Kiwi pair poked about on a flat track and England went through the motions.

Test cricket could hold something amazing in store for Kiwi fans this summer. But when it comes to some of what went on in Mount Maunganui – no thanks.