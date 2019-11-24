COMMENT:

The Roller Mills rugby tournament, which has now been abandoned, has played a role in the careers of dozens of our local and national stars.

One of the absolute legends of the game, Sir Bryan Williams, was picked for an Auckland Roller Mills team when he was 11. The next year he was still eligible for the under-13 competition.

He considered himself a certainty, he would tell author Bob Howitt years later. "Because I was so cock sure I'd make the team I didn't train half as hard, and my form dropped. When the team was announced at Eden

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.