Kiwi Mitch Evans is hungry for more success in the Formula E series that kicks off this weekend in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Last season, BMW, Nissan and DS Automobiles joined the championship, and for the upcoming series, two more big players, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, have joined the fray.

Evans was an early adopter and has been part of the electric circus since 2016 when he joined Panasonic Jaguar Racing. He recently signed a multi-year deal to remain with the British outift.

"I'm really happy to be staying with the team for a fourth season. I've had a taste of victory driving for Panasonic Jaguar Racing; now all I want is more," said Evans.

"The team is getting stronger and I feel at home here and I'm super excited to get going again.

"It's been a few months since our last race in New York, but we've done a lot of testing, so I'm not completely rusty from the off-season."

It was an intense testing period during the three days as the team made a number of technical developments. They have developed a new powertrain for the I-TYPE 4 race car, along with testing the reliability of the motor, gearbox and rear suspension.

"This season is going to be tough with new teams coming in and everyone upping their respective games.

"The brand new powertrain for us is exciting. We're feeling really good as a team and the guys have worked really hard to turn the car around and the attention to detail has been great,'' said Evans.

"However, the level just keeps getting higher and higher up and down pit lane. While the technical rules are pretty tight, there is a bit of room for each manufacturer to try and find an edge. It will be tight this year and you can't single out one particular team who will dominate.

"Everyone is going to be close and it will all depend on who gets it right on the day. Everyone has a good chance of winning the championship and I include myself in that.

"The clear goal and focus this season is win both the drivers and manufacturers' championship."

Evans will be joined by fellow Kiwi Brendon Hartley on the grid for this season. As a Porsche works driver, Hartley had previously tested the German manufacturer's Formula E but was passed over for the full-time drive in favour of Andre Lotterer. As a two-time World Endurance Championship (WEC) winner, a Le Mans 24 Hour title holder and a former Formula One racer, Hartley brings a wealth of experience to the all-American Geox Dragon team.

"To have two Kiwis in the championship is amazing for such a tiny country. For an up and coming championship to attract drivers like Brendon, it just shows how attractive the series is. He's come in off the back of Formula One and WEC and it's a testament to how good the championship is that he wants to race in it.

"I've never raced him before, so I'm looking forward to it. Obviously I have more experience in Formula E and he has more experience in racing, so it'll be interesting to see how we stack up," said Evans.