England just can't quit the Portuguese coach. But is Tottenham Hotspur right to bet its future on a man whose best days may be behind him?

José Mourinho has been keeping himself busy. It has been almost a year since he finally checked out of the Lowry Hotel, his tumultuous, compelling and not entirely unsuccessful time at Manchester United at an end. He had not necessarily planned a sabbatical, though by the time he left Old Trafford, he rather gave the impression he might welcome one.

Still, Mourinho is not the sort to sit on his hands. He started to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.