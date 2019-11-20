The flight of the ball consumes Chris Sharrock's sporting life that spans two popular codes - badminton and cricket.

The Whanganui-born sportsman has just completed a successful stint as assistant coach of the New Zealand junior (U19) badminton team that excelled in international competition in Australia and at the World Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Sharrock, who is the Sport Co-ordinator (Sport & Recreation Services) at Massey University, had his first stint as assistant coach for the U19s in Perth in September 2018 as they prepared to compete in two tournaments over nine days - the Asia-Pacific Games teams competition

