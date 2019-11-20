

The flight of the ball consumes Chris Sharrock's sporting life that spans two popular codes - badminton and cricket.

The Whanganui-born sportsman has just completed a successful stint as assistant coach of the New Zealand junior (U19) badminton team that excelled in international competition in Australia and at the World Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Sharrock, who is the Sport Co-ordinator (Sport & Recreation Services) at Massey University, had his first stint as assistant coach for the U19s in Perth in September 2018 as they prepared to compete in two tournaments over nine days - the Asia-Pacific Games teams competition and the Australian Junior International.

Working under head coach and former English Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tracey Hallam, Sharrock helped the young Kiwi squad win the teams event at the Asia-Pacific Games and take three out of five individual titles at the Australian Junior International.

Advertisement

The squad then franked that form by finishing second in the Oceania Junior Championships in Melbourne in February going agonisingly close to toppling the hosts.

Whanganui-born assistant coach Chris Sharrock, left, and head coach Tracey Hallam, flank their Kiwi junior world championship badminton squad in Russia.

"No Kiwi side likes losing to Australia, but we went agonisingly close to beating them when we went down 3-2 in Melbourne," Sharrock said.

"We also did extremely well at the worlds in Russia finishing 24th out of 43 teams when we were seeded 29th. We had a relatively young side with only three of our squad having ever competed at world levels before. It was great to blood all those new younger players, though and the experience will stand them in good stead for future competition."

As a player Sharrock concedes he was no world beater, but probably under-sells himself.

"I was ranked five or six in mens and mixed doubles back in 2014-2015 while I was a student at university and had the time to devote to the game - I was no world beater, but I really enjoy coaching, especially the younger players."

Sharrock is also a talented cricketer and the bowling allrounder returned to the Unreal Grass Wanganui cricket team for its Furlong Cup clash with Hawke's Bay earlier this month. It was his 25th game for Wanganui.

His ability to bowl spin or tight slow-medium pace, while potentially adding some extra batting prowess to the lower order, impressed the selectors. He scored two unbeaten 50s last summer to finish with the team's highest average of 36.20 in Furlong Cup, but when Chapple Cup games are included his average leapt to a tick over 40.

"I'm lucky the two codes don't clash. Now I've finished with badminton for the year I can concentrate on my cricket. I play for the United club in Wanganui and the rep side, although I live in Palmerston North and commute for cricket," Sharrock said.