Could Brooklyn Wratt be New Zealand's next Tiger Woods? With a swing like this at such a young age, he's on the right track.

The seven-year-old from Lower Hutt recently won a tournament in Queenstown where he beat out rival Australian and Kiwi kids his own age or younger by a resounding four shots.

Wratt's victory apparently qualifies the youngster for further competitions in the United States.

"He has now qualified for two world championship events to represent NZ! No idea how we will fund the trip to America BUT for now I think we will just be super proud and figure that part out later," his mother Danielle Deans posted on Facebook.

However, while his swing is a thing of beauty for his age, he has some catching up to do in comparison with a young Tiger Woods who was competing against seven-time major championship winner Sam Snead at age 6.

While not affiliated with New Zealand Golf, the event at Millbrook was part of a series of global tournaments organised by the US Kids Golf Foundation which aims to help young players fast-track their enthusiasm for the sport.

The foundation was the focus of a Netflix original documentary in 2011 called The Short Game.

Wratt is just one of many young golfers finding the spotlight across New Zealand.

Joshua Bai, 13, carded a stunning five-under 65 in the second round of Auckland's Akarana Open in April this year while competing against adults on a full-length course.

Bai went on to finish in a tie for 27th in the tournament, just five shots behind New Zealand representative Gareth Paddison.