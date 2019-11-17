The Agar brothers took their rivalry to the next level in yesterday's Marsh One-Day Cup clash.

With Ashton playing for Western Australia and Wes for South Australia, plenty was going to be made about their personal clash.

But in an ugly moment, Ashton was left bleeding and concussed following a dropped catch from the blade of his brother which hit him on the bridge of his nose.

Chasing Western Australia's score of 25, South Australia 8/183 in the 41st over with Callum Ferguson on 72 and Wes on 4, desperately trying to hold the innings together for a last burst.

Wes, facing Marcus Stoinis, pulled a ball straight at his big brother.

Looking set for an easy catch, Ashton slipped with the ball hitting him in the forehead and leaving him bleeding.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Not for the faint-hearted, here is the footage of Agar's knock. Ouch! #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/h6Jj3drPsO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2019

It was a bad day for Ashton, with Wes, a pace bowler, completing his five-wicket haul with his brother's wicket, bowling Ashton for five off 16 balls.

It was confirmed after the game that Agar has a "low grade concussion".