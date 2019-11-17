Loire's victory in the 1000 Guineas has proved once again that horses get over atrial fibrillation a lot quicker than punters do.

Because the most surprising fact about the classic victory that makes her one of the most valuable fillies in the country was her $28 win dividend.

Just six weeks ago after thirds to Catalyst and then in the Gold Trail Stakes at Hastings, Loire was a $7 chance to win Saturday's $300,000 race at Riccarton, with even a casual punter able to tell 1600m on a big track was going to be her perfect spring trip.

So what happened?

Well the emergence of Travelling Light and the strong form of Loire's stablemate Kali were two reasons she drifted in the markets but the main one was her 12th of 14 finish in the Soliloquy Stakes at Ellerslie last start.

That wasn't Loire's fault, the performance caused by atrial fibrillation, which sees a horses heart go into almost hyper mode which will dramatically affect that single performance but more often than not has no lingering effects.

Many champion racehorses have had a one-race atrial fibrillation and never been affected by it again, which will hopefully be the case with Loire, but it leaves punters confused.

After all, do you really want to back a horse who dropped out last start because it had an issue with its heart?

In Saturday's Guineas the answer was, clearly not.

"I couldn't believe her price, especially cause it wasn't her fault what happened at Ellerslie," said trainer Tony Pike.

"But I understand how atrial fibrillation can worry people even though they usually get over it pretty quickly.

"I have had about six horses do in in their careers and only one of them didn't bounce back to normal.

"So if you were willing to discount that this looked a perfect race for her."

Loire picked the right day to hit her career peak and was given a beautiful ride by Michael McNab in beating Jennifer Eccles, who also got back in the field but had a fair shot at the winner.

Travelling Light was a brave third after leading, which going by the sectionals was a smart tactical change but she looked a but unsure what to do at the 200m mark when the others came at her.

Bavella, Bella Mente and Kali, who did herself no favours by being slow out, all performed with enough credit to suggest that when you add in the likes of Karaka Million winner Probabeel this is a three-year-old filly crop with plenty of depth.

Loire will fly home today along with plenty of the other northern-trained Riccarton raiders, with Pike suggesting dodging the long road trip will greatly aid her post-carnival recovery.

But she still won't be seen at Ellerslie over the summer, with Pike to aim her at the NZ Oaks and plan backwards from there.

Eventually she will further embellish the magnificent broodmare band at Trelawney Stud, whose owners Brent and Cherry Taylor have had a golden year with the likes of group performers Igraine, Indecision, Astor and talented mare Vinevale all set to add to their commercial clout.

Trelawney have earned their new black type, buying Igraine in England while Loire is by Redoute's Choice, which means her dam had to be flown to Australia to get in foal because thoroughbred breeding doesn't allow artificial insemination.

Those trips don't come cheap and with no guarantee of success yet Trelawney have nine mares on the ground in Australia at the moment visiting the likes of Fastnet Rock and Pierro.

"We send them there, get in foal, let them foal down and then be served again and come home in foal and with one at foot," explains Brent Taylor.

"Obviously it is not cheap but that gives us access to their best stallions as well as all the good ones we have here in New Zealand.

"And when you get results like this and makes it all worthwhile, it doesn't get much better as breeders than winning the 1000 Guineas."

Add the fact Loire is a sister to a group one Thorndon Mile winner in A Touch Of Ruby and that she looks Taylor-made (excuse the pun) for 2000m-2400m in the second half of the season and Trelawney keeping her instead of taking her to the Karaka sales last year it set to reap them massive rewards.