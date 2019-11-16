COMMENT:

This time last year, Joe Schmidt was the man everyone wanted to be the next All Blacks coach.

If he wanted it, the job would be his. That was the way things were 12 months ago. Ireland had defeated the All Blacks for the second time in three tests, their winning try in Dublin coming from a clever set play that was classic Schmidt.

Among a good crop of seasoned New Zealand coaches, Schmidt was the pick of the bunch. He had taken Ireland from being a side that occasionally won to a side that consistently won.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But more

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.