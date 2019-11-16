Former UFC star Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva has been forced to withdraw from a scheduled bout in New Zealand.

Silva was set to fight Frenchman Gregory Tony at the inaugural Kickboxing and MMA World Cup event in Auckland next weekend, but has been dropped from the card after a knockout loss in a bare knuckle boxing bout in October.

"We have been advised that a medical suspension has been placed on Bigfoot Silva due to a knockout in his last fight," event organisers said of his withdrawl in a statement.

The fight against Tony, which was for the World Kickboxing Network (WKN) Super Heavyweight Kickboxing Championship and scheduled to headline the second day of the event in Auckland, has been scratched from the card. The event will now be held over a single day.

Silva, who holds a 19-12 professional MMA record, fought for the UFC heavyweight title in 2013, and fought Kiwi slugger Mark Hunt twice during his career. Their first meeting, in Brisbane in 2013, was judged as a majority draw, but was later ruled a no contest as Silva tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone.

Their rematch took place in Melbourne in 2014, where Hunt knocked the Brazilian out late in the first round.

Kiwi Kelvin Joseph will take on American Top Team veteran Roan Carneiro in the main event for the WKN MMA middleweight title on November 30.

Joseph will be one of a number of Kiwis to take to the stage in both kickboxing and MMA disciplines, with the fighters performing in front of some of the best MMA fighters in the world.

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima, and his brother Dhiego – who fights in the UFC welterweight division, will both be in attendance.

Douglas recently claimed the Bellator welterweight championship for the third time, beating Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision in late October. Dhiego took on Kiwi Luke Jumeau at UFC 243 in Melbourne last month, winning a split decision against the Hamiltonian.

Kickboxing and MMA World Cup

Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

Saturday November 30, 8.30am - 11pm