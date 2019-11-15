The UFC has taken notice of the rising mixed martial arts scene in New Zealand, with plans to return to Kiwi shores early in 2020.

The Herald understands Auckland will play host to the world's biggest MMA promotion for the third time, with a fight night planned for the first quarter of their schedule for the New Year.

The UFC are yet to officially confirm the date of the event, but multiple sources told the Herald an announcement was expected to be made in the coming weeks as more and more of the 2020 schedule is revealed.

The Herald understands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.