Hitting the beach, learning to surf and planning a wedding - they're all on the cards for the All Black from Northland with the most talked-about hair.

Jack Goodhue is taking some well-deserved time out to "reassess and reset" following his Rugby World Cup debut in Japan, where his mullet made an outstanding number of headlines.

Goodhue, 24, returned to New Zealand on November 5 after fulfilling his childhood dream of playing in a world cup wearing the black jersey.

Speaking from Auckland, where he is visiting his fiancée's family before heading back to his base in Christchurch, the 24-year-old

