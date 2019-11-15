EDITORIAL

The Black Caps are about to dig into a feast of test cricket – but one offering appeals more than the rest.

Starting on Thursday, the Black Caps will play five tests in 48 days against two of the world's top test-playing nations. But, of the five, one stands alone as a truly historic test.

New Zealand's Boxing Day test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground carries extra weight - their first chance to take part in the iconic encounter since 1987 when New Zealand came agonisingly short of a famous victory. Needing one more wicket, they were denied by Australia's last partnership (and a controversial "not out" lbw decision from Australian umpire Dick French in the penultimate over).

Since then, England have played eight Boxing Day tests at the MCG; India seven; West Indies and South Africa five; Pakistan three; and Sri Lanka two. Meanwhile, the Black Caps looked on.

They've played in Australia 19 times in 32 years – with the incredible, sole win in Hobart in 2011. But not at the MCG on Boxing Day.

In terms of the Test Championship, all three tests of the Black Caps' Australian tour carry the same reward. The two-test series against England this month will also be a mighty challenge. Two further tests against the world's best test side, India, follow in February to cap off a serious summer of test cricket.

However, that one December 26 test will be extra special – a chance to gain long-awaited cricketing revenge, and greet the New Year in style.