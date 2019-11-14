Kiwi IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has left fans confused after sharing a photo with his wife dubbed "not safe for work".

Scott posted two photos to his Twitter and Instagram accounts of him and expecting wife, Emma Dixon, in the snow with the captain "too blessed to be stressed".

The first photo of the couple embracing with their hands over Emma's baby bump was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the second took an unexpected and inappropriate turn.

The photo has been labelled as "not safe for work". Photo / Twitter

The pair's lewd pose took fans by surprise.

Advertisement

"This post will come back to haunt you... I guarantee it," one fan said.

READ MORE:

• Motorsport: Michael Schumacher's daughter makes heartwarming tribute to F1 legend

• Motorsport: Scott McLaughlin responds to controversy after Bathurst win

• Motorsport: Kiwi Supercars star Scott McLaughlin involved in scary crash, Shane van Gisbergen comes to rescue

• Motorsport: Scott McLaughlin hits back at critics as he reflects on Supercars success

"What's going on here, not suitable for work, lol," another commented.

"That's an odd choice of picture."

This post will come back to haunt you... I guarantee it. — Andy (@andytt) November 13, 2019

Photo / Twitter

Some fans, however, were on-board with the photo, commenting that the pair were their "favorite couple".

"How ridiculously cute you both are," one wrote.

"scott and emma [sic] the legend couple for real."

Photo / Twitter

Photo / Twitter

The couple are expecting to welcome their third child to the family in December.

Advertisement

Opening up to in an interview with IndyCar.com earlier this week, Scott said having children was "the best thing you can do in life."

"I love it," he said. "I'm very lucky and very fortunate to have the career that I have in a passion and the sport I get to do. But by all means, Poppy, Tilly and the third one on the way is the greatest achievement I've ever had.

"Last year for me, to have them both on the podium for the championship, we hadn't had that before. We had had that with Poppy previously. Those moments are moments that you will never forget. That's what makes it even more special."

Scott was unable to retain his IndyCar Series crown in 2019, finishing the season in fourth place overall.