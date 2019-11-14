The length of a baseball game has been the topic of debate for years as the sport looks to find ways to continue to appeal to an audience with a short attention span.

Now, the rest of the world might take a certain interest in the Auckland Tuatara's sophomore Australian Baseball League campaign, with every home game for the team at Albany's QBE Stadium being reduced from nine innings to seven.

The odd seven-inning game has been played in the ABL over the years, with doubleheaders consisting of a seven-inning and a nine-inning game, while this year's Major League Baseball

