New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has begun his reign in charge of the club by introducing an extreme set of fines to punish ill-disciplined players.

A Chelsea football player who turns up late to training will immediately incur a £20,000 (NZ$40,592) fine while those that are late for a team meeting will rack up a bill of £500 per minute over time.

Lampard is in the midst of his first season with the club he played 648 games for from 2001-2014 and seems intent on laying down the law as the first English manager there in over 20 years.

READ MORE:

• Football: Kiwi striker Chris Wood extends contract with English Premier League side Burnley

• Spark Sport suffers Premier League glitch - for second weekend in a row

• Football: Spark Sport promise 'best ever' English Premier League coverage in New Zealand, confident of no glitches

• Football: Depleted Norwich stun Manchester City in English Premier League

Advertisement

The list of fines was allegedly leaked from Chelsea's training ground and posted to Reddit and also includes penalties for phones ringing during meals or meetings (£1000), wearing the wrong uniform (£1000) and not reporting an injury or illness (£10,000).

However, it's punctuality that seems to be Lampard's pet peeve with £2500 fines for being late for a match day or medical treatment and £1000 fines for being late for a gym session.