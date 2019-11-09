COMMENT:

Seeing as New Zealand Rugby are quite happy to hold jobs open for high profile sorts while they line their pockets elsewhere, they should be trying to lock Sonny Bill Williams into a role of some kind when he finishes up in Canada.

Exactly what sort of role can be left a little vague at the moment, but NZR would be mad if they couldn't see that Williams could become an instrumental figure in helping them sort the perennial problem that is Auckland.

One man couldn't fix everything. That would be ridiculous to think that. Auckland has numerous problems

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.