Kiwi striker Chris Wood has extended his stay with English Premier League side Burnley, signing on with the club on a long-term deal.

The extension will see the 27-year-old remain with the club until June 2023, indicating the value the club sees in his as a part of their long-term future.

Wood joined Burnley in 2017 after a three-year stint with Leeds United in which he scored 41 goals in 83 appearances.

Happy to have extended my stay at Burnley!!! https://t.co/EbzdC88DK3 — Chris Wood (@officialcwood) November 8, 2019

Since making the move to Turf Moor for a the-club record fee reportedly around £15 million (NZ$30 million) and has scored 24 goals in 71 appearances in the maroon and blue.

"It's nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it's about pushing forward and doing even better.

"It feels exactly like home. It's a nice base and it's a nice settled place for me," Wood said.

"I haven't really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I've been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

"I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future."

It wasn't just Wood who was rewarded with a long-term deal, with the club also retaining the services of striking partner Ashley Barnes. They've combined to score 41 top-flight goals between them in their first two seasons as a partnership with the Clarets.

"We see Burnley as a club to be in the Premier League for a long period of time and that's where we want to be," Wood said.

"We want to be playing football in the Premier League for the rest of our careers and hopefully it's here with Burnley."