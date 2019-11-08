COMMENT:

JACINDA ARDERN

You're a strong contender to replace Steve Hansen, Ms Ardern. Your audition video where you ran through your achievements in a little over two minutes showed us that you're a very, very good communicator, and someone who impressed us all as very, very charming. But when we drilled down a bit, your presentation had a fair few half-truths and non-truths. You took credit for things your predecessors helped to set up and some of your numbers were plain wrong.

There's doubt too that you'd really throw herself into the role and that you might be perceived as the part-time coach of the All Blacks.

On the plus side, rugby is about character and you're plainly a person of strong morals and good intentions. We need a role model like that. A figurehead. What we're saying here is that the All Blacks are in crisis mode and we're willing to entertain any possibility.

Advertisement

SIMON BRIDGES

Well you've come through a lot and you're still standing as a credible candidate and that's got to say something about your endurance. A year ago you were looking dead as a duck but you hung on in there, you stayed the distance, and you've been making some good wins over the past few months. You've succeeded in making the opposition look pretty average.

READ MORE:

• Recruitment process for All Blacks head coach under way

• Rugby: Listing the 26 potential All Blacks head coach options to replace Steve Hansen

• Rugby: Former Crusaders assistant Ronan O'Gara reveals frosty relationship with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Dave Rennie approached by All Blacks to become next coach

But there's still some doubt whether you can really lead. Just when it seemed you put a stop to the rumours that your job was up for grabs, along comes this guy called Christopher Luxon, who doesn't have any experience, who has some pretty dodgy ideas, and who is bald, but he's talked about as someone who might cost you your job. What we're saying here is that the All Blacks are desperate but maybe not that desperate.

Winston Peters has got the know-how, and a nice smile, but has been rejected as All Blacks coach. Photo / Boris Jancic

WINSTON PETERS

If we wanted a wily old fox who knows the game inside out, who knows where the bodies are buried, who knows how to keep things fresh, tense, and downright weird at all times, then you're our man, Mr Peters. You've got the experience. You've got the know-how. You've got a nice smile, too.

But you're a very private man. You'll protect your privacy at such lengths that you'll take people to court and say they've breached your privacy. What confuses matters though is that you'll play the whole thing out in public, in front of the cameras and on the front page.

There's just no controlling or anticipating your next move. What we're saying here regards your chances as All Blacks coach is to hold up a great big sign you brought to this selection interview. It says NO.

JAMES SHAW

You got a black eye and the guy who did it went to jail. That's not the sort of person we want leading the All Blacks. Next.

DAVID SEYMOUR

Next.

Advertisement

JAMI-LEE ROSS

Next.

Judith Collins chats to Christopher Luxon; she may be part of the National team but is not a serious contender for All Blacks coach. Photo / Jason Oxenham

JUDITH COLLINS

Really? Seriously?

JOHN TAMIHERE

Look at the time. We must be going.

SHANE JONES

We're sorry but we're not seeing anyone else at this point in time. Well, look, there's no need for that kind of language, and so what if one of the selection panel is Indian.

ANDY FOSTER

We note that you're backed by Sir Peter Jackson. Please, take a seat, and tell us what we can do for you.