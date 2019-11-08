COMMENT:

JACINDA ARDERN

You're a strong contender to replace Steve Hansen, Ms Ardern. Your audition video where you ran through your achievements in a little over two minutes showed us that you're a very, very good communicator, and someone who impressed us all as very, very charming. But when we drilled down a bit, your presentation had a fair few half-truths and non-truths. You took credit for things your predecessors helped to set up and some of your numbers were plain wrong.

There's doubt too that you'd really throw herself into the role and that you might be perceived as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SIMON BRIDGES

WINSTON PETERS

Related articles:

JAMES SHAW

DAVID SEYMOUR

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

JAMI-LEE ROSS

JUDITH COLLINS

JOHN TAMIHERE

SHANE JONES

ANDY FOSTER