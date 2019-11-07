The end of the Rugby World Cup brought a close to the careers of a number of All Blacks, while a few more are set to go on sabbaticals. Christopher Reive looks at the players who could line up in the black jersey for their first game of 2020.

1. Joe Moody

After a strong World Cup campaign, it's hard to imagine Moody being replaced unless he elected not to play.

2. Codie Taylor

There's pressure on the No 2 jersey heading into next season with Dane Coles working back to full health, Nathan Harris no doubt trying to play his way back into the squad, and the emergence of the likes of Liam Coltman, Ricky Riccitelli and Asafo Aumua. But the expectation here is Taylor impresses at Super Rugby level and maintains his starting spot.

3. Nepo Laulala

While he didn't have the greatest World Cup campaign, Laulala is still coming into his own in the All Blacks' starting pack. Expect to see him continue in the role unless another candidate has a breakout year in Super Rugby.

4. Scott Barrett

Scott Barrett is the likely choice to take over from Brodie Retallick. Photo / Photosport

Brodie Retallick is off on sabbatical to Japan before returning in 2021. That leaves the door open for Barrett to stake his claim to the vacant role in the second row.

5. Sam Whitelock

Like Brodie Retallick, Whitelock is headed for a sabbatical in Japan. However, Whitelock has it written into his contract that he can still be selected for the All Blacks while playing abroad. It's hard to see him not being selected given New Zealand Rugby bending the their rules to keep him.

6. Luke Jacobson

Luke Jacobson had to withdraw from the World Cup squad due to concussion issues. Photo / Photosport

When he's healthy, Jacobson is a workhorse and thrives off the physical aspects of the game. A former New Zealand under-20 captain, his level-headed approach to the game adds to his valuable assets. However, his recent troubles with concussion are a cause for concern, so don't expect the All Blacks to take any risks with him. If he's healthy he's picked, if not Shannon Frizell shapes up as the next best option.

7. Sam Cane

A shoo-in.

8. Ardie Savea

Probably the best player in the country at the moment and continuing to get better. An absolute no-brainer.

9. Aaron Smith

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

With both Smith and TJ Perenara under contract with NZR for at least the next two years, don't expect to see a lot of change in the halfback ranks, at least not in the short-term.

10. Richie Mo'unga

The best No 10 in the country and the incumbent. It would take one hell of a convincing argument to justify selection for anyone else.

11. Rieko Ioane

Rieko Ioane had limited opportunities in the All Blacks' World Cup campaign. Photo / Photosport

A two-time World Rugby player of the year nominee, he was in a funk in 2019 – for all of 2019. It's hard to see that lasting forever, so look to see a change of fortunes for Ioane in 2020.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

The form midfielder in New Zealand in 2019, he proved he can step up and maintain a high level of play on the international stage. He's young, talented, and likely a vital cog for the All Blacks for the foreseeable future.

13. Jack Goodhue

Basically the same situation as Lienert-Brown. The All Blacks appear to have yet another impressive midfield combination on their hands which will stick around for years to come.

14. George Bridge

All Blacks winger George Bridge. Photo / Dean Purcell

With Ben Smith moving on, there's slim competition for the starting spot. Bridge has already shown some promising signs on the top stage and has the opportunity to make the No 14 jersey his own.

15. Damian McKenzie

Expected to be moving back to fullback for the Chiefs' upcoming Super Rugby campaign, McKenzie is a ready-made replacement for Beauden Barrett at the back. Barrett will only play the second half of the Super Rugby season and is yet to indicate when he will be taking the sabbatical written into his contract. For continuity, McKenzie gets the start - with Barrett on the bench until he gets some Super Rugby under his belt.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Quinten Strange, 20. Shannon Frizell, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Ngani Laumape, 23. Beauden Barrett.

Quinten Strange - possible All Blacks bolter in 2020? Photo / Photosport

With a handful of players moving on to the next phase of their careers, there will be spots up for grabs when the first squad of the year is selected. Quinten Strange has been impressive in limited appearances for the Crusaders and could be well positioned for a breakout year. The rest of the bench really fills itself, while the argument could be made for Jordie Barrett to get the nod over Ngani Laumape due to his versatility.