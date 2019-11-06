As the search for Steve Hansen's replacement begins, New Zealand Rugby chairperson Brett Impey revealed yesterday that 26 Kiwi coaches have been invited to apply for the head coach role

Those 26 have been asked to bring their team of supporting coaches into the process with them.

But who could be the 26? We take a guess of the long list.

1. Scott Robertson

Three successive Super Rugby titles gives the highly-respected Crusaders mentor strong credentials to carry the new broom. If not now, then, when?

Chance of being involved: Highly likely

2. Jamie Joseph

One Super Rugby title with the Highlanders but it's his recent work guiding Japan to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time that really impressed.

Chance of being involved: Highly likely

3. Ian Foster

Eight years as Steve Hansen's right hand man hands Foster the argument for continuity, one that has worked for the All Blacks since 2008.

Chance of being involved: Highly likely

4. Tony Brown

A major part of the success of the Highlanders and Japan alongside Joseph. Brown is an astute attacking mind who rebuffed approaches from Robertson and Foster in favour of pledging his loyalty to Joseph. Could yet prove a decisive move.

Chance of being involved: Highly likely

5. Vern Cotter

The former Bay of Plenty and Crusaders assistant has enjoyed success in Europe where he led Clermont to their maiden title and Scotland to the verge of the World Cup semifinals, only to be duped by a poor refereeing decision. Now in his final season at Montpellier.

Chance of being involved: Possibility

6. Dave Rennie

Led the Chiefs to their first two titles before departing for a new challenge at Glasgow. Rennie is highly respected man manager by those he has coached but also has the option of the Wallabies chasing his services.

Chance of being involved: Likely

7. Joe Schmidt

Schmidt's latest news is he will remain in Ireland, rather than return home to New Zealand. Led Ireland to the top of the world rankings in 2018, only to then falter at the World Cup quarterfinals for a second time. Publicly stated he is not interested in the All Blacks head coach role and has since announced the release of his autobiography which he wrote himself.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

8. Milton Haig

The former Counties Manukau mentor did a fine job with Georgia, who deserved more opportunities against the established Six Nations hierarchy than they received.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

9. Warren Gatland

Finished his successful 12-year tenure with Wales and will now return home to lead the Chiefs before taking the 2021 season out to guide the Lions for a third time. With those commitments, it seems impossible to juggle the All Blacks too.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

10. John McKee

Well-travelled New Zealand-born Fiji coach had a disappointing World Cup with the leading Pacific Island nation suffering a shock loss to Uruguay despite pushing the Wallabies and Wales.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

11. Wayne Smith

Would be silly not to at least approach the man dubbed the 'professor' but Smith is happy in Japan where his Kobe team are riding high.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

12. John Mitchell

The stocks of the former All Blacks and Chiefs coach have risen from the ashes following a World Cup in which he led England's staunch defence. More likely to try position himself to take over whenever Eddie Jones steps aside.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

13. Brad Mooar

Served his apprenticeship at the Crusaders under Robertson and could, potentially, be coaxed back to re-join the crew. But having just started his first season as head coach at the Scarlets, it would require a swift backflip.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

14. Todd Blackadder

Blotted his copybook since leaving the Crusaders after a disappointing stint with the well-resourced Bath. Now starting his new role with Japanese club Toshiba.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

15. Pat Lam

Well settled in the north where he has rebuilt his career after the ugly exit from the Blues. Led Connacht to the Pro 12 title and has since assumed the reins at big-spending English club Bristol.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

16. Chris Boyd

Guided the Hurricanes to their maiden title and then restored pride to Northampton in his first season in the English Premiership. Now into his second of a three year contract with Saints.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

17. Jono Gibbes

Former New Zealand Maori captain now La Rochelle director of rugby who recently hired Ronan O'Gara as coach. Respected forwards mentor who has close ties with Ian Foster.

Chance of being involved: Highly likely

18. Simon Mannix

One test All Blacks and Wellington first five-eighth who has coached in France for over a decade. Endured a tough recent time at French club Pau.

Chance of being involved: Highly Unlikely

19. Leon MacDonald

One year into role as Blues head coach, probably lacks the experience to take the top role with just one season in Super Rugby and a few at Mitre 10 Cup level as a head coach. One to look out for in the future. Will always have a TV gig to fall back on after his role in NZME's Beyond the Game.

Chance of being involved: Unlikely

20. Robbie Deans

The greatest coach in Super Rugby history worked with the All Blacks alongside head coach John Mitchell in 2002 and 2003 and then was a strong candidate for the top job before losing out to incumbent Graham Henry following the 2007 World Cup disaster. Went onto coach Australia for five years before leaving the role in 2013. Has been coaching in Japan since.

Chance of being involved: Highly Unlikely.

21. John Plumtree

The current Hurricanes head coach had a varied resume with international experience. He coached the Sharks in Super Rugby as well as assistant roles with Ireland and Japan. Heading into year two of a three-year contract with the Hurricanes with the team reaching the semifinals in his first year.

Chance of being involved: Can't be ruled out.

22. Aaron Mauger

The former All Blacks second-five eighth began his coaching career with the Crusaders as an assistant, under Blackadder, before heading the head coaching role at the Leicester Tigers. Became Highlanders coach last season, replacing Tony Brown, and will head into year two of his three-year deal next season.

Chance of being involved: Can't be ruled out.

23. Colin Cooper

A great record with New Zealand Maori and Junior All Blacks, but a nearly man with the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Chance of being involved: Zero

24. Tom Coventry

Blues assistant coach whose varied coaching history includes assisting Dave Rennie to two Super Rugby titles at the Chiefs.

Chance of being involved: A roughie now, but a big chance down the track.

25. Brad Thorn

Legendary World Cup test lock who coaches the Queensland Reds. Seems entrenched in the Australian system as a potential future head coach.

Chance of being involved: High if the public was voting, otherwise not so good.

26. Daryl Gibson

Former All Black back and departed Waratahs coach. Yet another former Crusaders assistant coach. Not the strongest resume.

Chance of being involved: None.