As the search for Steve Hansen's replacement begins, New Zealand Rugby chairperson Brett Impey revealed yesterday that 26 Kiwi coaches have been invited to apply for the head coach role

Those 26 have been asked to bring their team of supporting coaches into the process with them.

But who could be the 26? We take a guess of the long list.

1. Scott Robertson

Three successive Super Rugby titles gives the highly-respected Crusaders mentor strong credentials to carry the new broom. If not now, then, when?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chance of being involved: Highly likely

2. Jamie Joseph

One Super Rugby title with

3. Ian Foster

4. Tony Brown

Related articles:

5. Vern Cotter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

6. Dave Rennie

7. Joe Schmidt

8. Milton Haig

9. Warren Gatland

10. John McKee

11. Wayne Smith

12. John Mitchell

13. Brad Mooar

14. Todd Blackadder

15. Pat Lam

16. Chris Boyd

17. Jono Gibbes

18. Simon Mannix

19. Leon MacDonald

20. Robbie Deans

21. John Plumtree

22. Aaron Mauger

23. Colin Cooper

24. Tom Coventry

25. Brad Thorn

26. Daryl Gibson