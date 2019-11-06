After a spring of mixed news for our stallion ranks, the thoroughbred breeding industry has received the shot in the arm it needed with Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth set to stand here.

Waikato Stud has secured a majority share in the son of Dundeel, the last remaining stallion prospect on the market from the stars of a vintage Australian 3-year-old crop.

The group one stars of this Aussie season in Yes Yes Yes, Exceedance, Bivouac and Cox Plate runner-up Castelvecchio are all now owned or partially owned by major breeding operations so Super Seth was the only member of the spring's fab five to still be up for grabs.

So having the son of Dundeel coming to New Zealand when he finishes his career is crucial for the future of the breeding industry as Australian group one winners become harder to secure.

Advertisement

Waikato Stud already stand the undisputed hero of the New Zealand yearling sales industry in Savabeel but he is 18 and entering the twilight of his career.

They do have one of the huge movers in the domestic stallion ranks in Ocean Park, whose huge spring reached its zenith on Saturday when Kolding won the inaugural A$7.5 million Golden Eagle in Sydney.

They also have group one Aussie sprinting stallion Tivaci, whose first crop head to the sales this summer.

But with Super Seth rated a horse who could win group one races from 1200m to even 2000m, he fits beautifully into the commercial stallion landscape here.

His acquisition couldn't have been confirmed at a better time as the local industry has been hit hard by the tragic loss of Roaring Lion, who died soon after arriving at Cambridge Stud and because that iconic nursery's most proven stallion Tavistock won't serve for the rest of this season after a hoof injury.

It is hoped he will be back in the breeding barn next spring.

"This is a big coup for our breeding industry," said Waikato Stud boss Mark Chittick.

"Super Seth will be one of the most valuable stallions to ever come to New Zealand.

Advertisement

"We have built our success buying stallions that work well with the New Zealand mare population and are well-performed at the highest level in Australia to appeal to Australian and international buyers."