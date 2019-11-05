It might be a hometown fight, but when Mike "Blood Diamond" Mathetha steps into the ring on Friday night it will be the online audience that is more familiar with the Kiwi kickboxer.

Mathetha will square off against Wang Aogang as part of the first ever King in the Ring super fight series, pitting four former Kings against champions from Chinese promotion Em Legend – which is expected to be streamed across China.

It's been about two years since the king of the 2014 middleweight tournament has fought on home shores, fighting at least six times since then, including bouts

