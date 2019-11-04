COMMENT:

The dancing steps of Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi will grace the highlight reels for the Springboks.

Their work iced South Africa's third World Cup triumph which was built on a defensive screen and left England floundering.

Crowds thrilled to the pair's speed and flashing footwork which lit up the tournament in Japan but deep within the coaching world, all the technical admiration starts with a side's defensive heart.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

England took the stuffing and semifinal confidence out of the All Blacks with their speed and defensive accuracy and then felt that same blowtorch when the Boks marched to the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.