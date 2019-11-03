By Brian Moore of the Telegraph

South Africa clinched a third World Cup triumph by beating England 32-12 to bring down the curtain on a memorable tournament.

Victory maintains South Africa's 100 per cent record in finals and enables Siya Kolisi's team to join the famed Springboks of 1995 and 2007.

Because they both got to the final, South Africa and England are well represented in this XV, alongside players who have lit up the tournament.

Advertisement

South Africa have won their third RWC and have swept the world rugby awards, The Black Caps bounce back against England and we preview the Melbourne cup. VIDEO / FOXSport / Sky Sport

Before we reveal the team, here's a quick note from Brian: "These selections are not made with a balanced team in mind, they are my picks for outstanding performances in each position and, as always, feel free to disagree."

15. Beauden Barrett

Although closed down by England, his form in every other game was scintillating, especially in the opening game against South Africa. Whether running, passing or offering support, a player with the highest skill levels.

14. Kotaro Matsushima

A star in Japan's attack; not physically imposing nor the fastest winger in the tournament but supremely effective in everything he did.

13. Manu Tuilagi

Man-of-the-match performance against New Zealand and instrumental in England's effectiveness in attack and defence.

12. Damien de Allende

Hugely powerful runner and the fulcrum of South Africa's power game. Notable contributions in an around the breakdown as a one-man counter rucking machine.

11. Semi Radradra

Just a brilliantly-gifted natural runner and footballer who stood out despite a disappointing campaign from Fiji.

10. George Ford

Confounded doubters to orchestrate England's attack with ball in hand and from the boot. Goal kicking almost flawless and hasn't shirked defensive challenges that are focused on him in every game.

9. Faf de Klerk

Crucial to the Springboks effectiveness because of his threat as a runner around the breakdown; also given a roving role in defence where he has proved highly destructive.

Advertisement

8. Duane Vermeulen

Never the most celebrated No 8 but his work is appreciated by anyone who values sheer graft and relentlessness.

7. Sam Underhill

The absolute proof that you can tackle classically and still be devastatingly effective. His work over the ball, either slowing possession, winning turn-overs or gaining penalties has been an seminal part of England's success in defence.

6. Pieter-Steph du Toit

A solo wrecking ball in attack and defence. His presence at the breakdown often took two or three men to either tackle him of take him off the ball as a defender.

5. Alun-Wyn Jones

Battled in every aspect of every game, in a Welsh side that gradually came under pressure through injury and attrition. A touchstone for his team's progress to the semi-finals.

4. Maro Itoje

His all-round contributions have been reminiscent of John Eales, the great Australian captain, and there is no higher praise that you can give.

3. Kyle Sinckler

Anchored the England scrum without trouble but it is in the loose where he has shown brilliant dexterity and also consistently carried the ball beyond the gain line.

2. Shota Horie

Despite almost always playing under pressure from larger and more powerful hookers, front rows and packs his ability to strike channel-one ball allowed Japan to compete in the tight and his throwing was very reliable.

1. Mikheil Nariashvili

One of the best scrummagers in the tournament and his ball carrying was one of few highlights for the Georgian team.