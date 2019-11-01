Now that some of the hurt has rescinded and the pain is not as raw as it was in the immediate aftermath of the defeat to England, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is better able to articulate his thoughts where things went wrong for his team.

He gave an impassioned defence of his players after the game when their desire was questioned and ended up making headlines of the sort he would not have enjoyed.

His captain, a man whom Hansen clearly feels hasn't been afforded the respect he should, looked like he was barely hanging on emotionally at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.