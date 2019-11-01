Kieran Foran is back — but he wants a lot more.

His international return has been remarkable, given his personal issues and injury problems over the last few years.

Many pundits had written him off as an elite player, and Foran admits that there were periods where he had all but given up on playing for his country again.

But on Saturday he will run out in a black and white jersey again, for just the second time in the last four and a half years.

However, this isn't a sentimental swansong, rather the start of a new journey.

"It's been challenging professionally and personally but I've worked hard to try and get back, and go beyond where I once was," said a relaxed Foran, as he sat in the team's hotel. "I'm not finished yet, by any means."

Those words will gladden the hearts of all Kiwis supporters, as it wasn't so long ago that his career prospects looked terminal.

His body was breaking down, with a succession of injuries, and his life also spiralled out of control off the field. There was the high profile move to Parramatta, then the 'No Mas' moment, as he walked out on the huge Eels deal, struggling to cope with life, let alone professional footy.

"At that time [the Kiwis] was a very distant thought," said Foran. "My main priority was getting back on the field in the NRL. The aspiration to wear the black jersey was always there but you question and wonder whether you will get back inside that space, amongst the guys and play at that elite level."

Foran showed glimpses of form during his brief stint at the Warriors (2017), but only played 12 games for the Bulldogs the following season, and struggled mentally and physically.

"That self doubt, if you talk to most athletes you go through periods where you do question whether you will ever get back in that sort of arena," said Foran. "For me there were times over the last few years where I have definitely doubted that, but it's about persisting, putting in the hard work and making the sacrifices and those three things go hand in hand. If you do that, you certainly turn the odds in your favour in getting some success."

Though numerous ups and downs, Foran has kept persisting.

"It's not always going to be smooth sailing, but what's the alternative? Roll over and give up?," said Foran. "You are not going to sleep well at night doing that. The person I am, I know I have to knuckle down and do everything I can to try and get back and go beyond where I once was."

Sometimes it's easy to forget just how good Foran was. A prodigy at Manly, he had played in two grand finals (and one preliminary final) by the age of 23.

"I was involved in a great team, surrounded by world class players," said Foran. "I learned a lot in those days but I was still very young. [With] the journey I have been on, not only in footy but in life, I've learned some tough lessons and that holds me in good stead for the later years in my footy career."

His form this year was encouraging, despite injury setbacks again.

"The games I did play, I played some consistent footy. I can't say I was disappointed in my year, and we finished the season strongly as a club."

Foran has missed 20 of the last 21 Kiwis tests, and is rightly emotional when asked what it means.

"It will be a pretty proud for myself and my family," said Foran. "Just to be back inside camp and around these guys again is such a thrill, but to get the opportunity to run out and don the black and white jersey..."

Whatever happens from here, Foran has already carved his name in Kiwis folklore, especially for his key role in the three successive victories over Australia midway through this decade.

"Those ones stand out, definitely," agreed Foran. "The [2014] Four Nations and then winning the Anzac test in 2015, they are moments that you definitely carry with you. But you can't rest on them can you? You have to keep striving to do better and get better results."