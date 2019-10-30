The ASB Classic have confirmed a second Top 10 ATP player will be heading in January next year with world number 8 Karen Khachanov returning.



The 23-year old Russian has long been touted as one of the future stars on the ATP.

With four ATP Tour titles to his name already, Khachanov will be returning to Auckland having appeared twice before.

"I've enjoyed playing the ASB Classic before and I'm happy to be returning. I missed it last year when I would have liked to have played. They have been very good to me from early in my career and I am really looking forward to coming back," he said.



"I have some great memories, my last match against Juan Martin in front of a full crowd at night was such a great atmosphere and I really hope I can do that again," said Khachanov.

Russian compatriot and current world number four Daniil Medvedev is expected to be the top seed at the tournament.