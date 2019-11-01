When all is said and done in his mixed martial arts career, Kelvin Gastelum's presence will live on as legend.

In April, Gastelum and Kiwi counterpart Israel Adesanya fought over five rounds at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title, leaving everything they had in the octagon in what will go down as one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

As is often said in the MMA world, you win or you learn. So while the 28-year-old American was on the wrong side of the unanimous decision on the night, it wasn't without a silver lining.

"Bro, there's so

