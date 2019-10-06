Israel Adesanya's monumental rise in the UFC reached its pinnacle last night, with a knockout victory to claim the undisputed UFC middleweight belt. But who is Israel Adesanya and what makes him tick? Christopher Reive went one-on-one with the Kiwi UFC superstar earlier this year.

Israel Adesanya had reached his boiling point.

He had never felt like he was different from his peers on the playground at school until he arrived in New Zealand – and there was one kid at school who seemed to make it his mission to make the new boy from Nigeria feel unwelcome.

The kid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.