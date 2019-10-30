Silver Ferns star Laura Langman has taken out the most prestigious award in New Zealand netball yet again.
Langman was presented the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award at the New Zealand Netball Awards in Auckland.
The is the highest individual accolade a New Zealand netballer can achieve. It recognises the best New Zealand player across all elite competitions and campaigns.
2019 was a big year for the Silver Ferns captain, who completed another defining chapter in an already illustrious career after leading the Silver Ferns to victory at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.
It is the third time Langman was won the award, having previously been recognised in 2015 and 2016.
It was also a big night for shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who was named MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year and also won the People's Choice vote.
The Silver Ferns' incredible triumph in the Netball World Cup final in July took out Sky Sport Moment of the Year.
Maria Folau and her husband Israel were among those celebrating at this evening's awards.
The Silver Ferns donned their heels instead of their sneakers tonight to walk a red carpet, before a screening of the "This is Pure" Silver Ferns documentary and the New Zealand Netball Awards rounding off the night.
Ali Wilshier took the gong for Beko Netball League Player of the Year, while Pelesa Semu was awarded the Barfoot & Thompson National Coach of the Year.
Outstanding Contribution by a Technical Official was awarded to Lisa Aull and the G.J. Gardner National Umpire of the Year is Myron Elkington.
Five volunteers were awarded for efforts in the Cadbury's Volunteer of the Year Awards.
Among them were Jessica Gill, who was crowned Youth Volunteer of the Year, Parengaio Huhu, who was awarded Community Volunteer Champion of the Year, and Volunteer Official of the Year Sonia Kupuri.
Jenny Hickson was recognised as Volunteer Administrator of the Year and Maylene Meroiti was awarded Volunteer Coach of the Year.
2019 NETBALL NEW ZEALAND AWARD WINNERS
Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award
Laura Langman
MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
More FM People's Choice
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Sky Sport Moment of the Year
Silver Ferns Netball World Cup victory
NATIONAL AWARDS
ANZ Premiership Player of the Year
Gina Crampton
ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year
Yvette McCausland-Durie
ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year
Josh Bowring
Special K Aspiring Silver Fern
Tayla Earle
Beko Netball League Player of the Year
Ali Wilshier
NZ Police Secondary Schools Player of the Year
Grace Nweke
Barfoot & Thompson National Coach of Year
Pelesa Semu
GJ Gardner National Umpire of the Year
Myron Elkington
Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official
Lisa Aull
Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association, supported by Puma
Adine Wilson
CADBURY VOLUNTEER AWARDS
Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year
Maylene Meroiti
Cadbury Volunteer Official of the Year
Sonia Kupuri
Cadbury Volunteer Administrator of the Year
Jenny Hickson
Cadbury Youth Volunteer of the Year
Jessica Gill
Cadbury Community Volunteer Community Champion of the Year
Parengaio Huhu