Silver Ferns star Laura Langman has taken out the most prestigious award in New Zealand netball yet again.

Langman was presented the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award at the New Zealand Netball Awards in Auckland.

The is the highest individual accolade a New Zealand netballer can achieve. It recognises the best New Zealand player across all elite competitions and campaigns.

2019 was a big year for the Silver Ferns captain, who completed another defining chapter in an already illustrious career after leading the Silver Ferns to victory at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

It is the third time Langman was won the award, having previously been recognised in 2015 and 2016.

It was also a big night for shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who was named MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year and also won the People's Choice vote.

The Silver Ferns' incredible triumph in the Netball World Cup final in July took out Sky Sport Moment of the Year.

Maria Folau and her husband Israel were among those celebrating at this evening's awards.

Israel Folau with wife, star Silver Fern shooter Maria Folau at The Netball New Zealand Awards night at Spark Arena. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns donned their heels instead of their sneakers tonight to walk a red carpet, before a screening of the "This is Pure" Silver Ferns documentary and the New Zealand Netball Awards rounding off the night.

Ali Wilshier took the gong for Beko Netball League Player of the Year, while Pelesa Semu was awarded the Barfoot & Thompson National Coach of the Year.

Outstanding Contribution by a Technical Official was awarded to Lisa Aull and the G.J. Gardner National Umpire of the Year is Myron Elkington.

Five volunteers were awarded for efforts in the Cadbury's Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Among them were Jessica Gill, who was crowned Youth Volunteer of the Year, Parengaio Huhu, who was awarded Community Volunteer Champion of the Year, and Volunteer Official of the Year Sonia Kupuri.

Jenny Hickson was recognised as Volunteer Administrator of the Year and Maylene Meroiti was awarded Volunteer Coach of the Year.

2019 NETBALL NEW ZEALAND AWARD WINNERS

Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award

Laura Langman

MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

More FM People's Choice

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Sky Sport Moment of the Year

Silver Ferns Netball World Cup victory

NATIONAL AWARDS

ANZ Premiership Player of the Year

Gina Crampton

ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year

Yvette McCausland-Durie

ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year

Josh Bowring

Special K Aspiring Silver Fern

Tayla Earle

Beko Netball League Player of the Year

Ali Wilshier

NZ Police Secondary Schools Player of the Year

Grace Nweke

Barfoot & Thompson National Coach of Year

Pelesa Semu

GJ Gardner National Umpire of the Year

Myron Elkington

Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official

Lisa Aull

Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association, supported by Puma

Adine Wilson

CADBURY VOLUNTEER AWARDS

Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year

Maylene Meroiti

Cadbury Volunteer Official of the Year

Sonia Kupuri

Cadbury Volunteer Administrator of the Year

Jenny Hickson

Cadbury Youth Volunteer of the Year

Jessica Gill

Cadbury Community Volunteer Community Champion of the Year

Parengaio Huhu