A video of an altercation between a man believed to be a New Zealander and a Japanese man has surfaced on social media following the All Blacks' loss to England.

The two men were seen clashing on the street as police attempted to separate them.

The confrontation came after the All Blacks' shock defeat to England in the World Cup semifinal on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, the fan involved was a New Zealander.

The Japanese man uploaded the video to Twitter saying he was "beaten" by a "foreigner".

"This is when I wore a Halloween Minion (costume). I was suddenly struck by a foreigner and beaten," he wrote.

The other man can be heard in the video saying: "Let's go! Come on you f***ing dog!"

"You f***ing weird c***," he then yells as police dragged him away.

The video was posted on social media on Saturday night local time, shortly after the All Blacks' upset loss.