The axing of Shaun Johnson is the kind of seismic shock that probably only happens once in a league generation.

Kiwis' coach Michael Maguire confirmed the move on Tuesday, with Johnson making way for Kieran Foran for Saturday's test against Great Britain at Eden Park.

Even a few months ago it's something no one could have imagined, as the 29-year-old has been a constant for his country.

Since he made his international debut in April 2012, ironically the last time the Kiwis played at Eden Park, New Zealand has played 36 test matches.

Of those, Johnson has featured in 31.

He missed three on the tour of England in 2015, after breaking his ankle a few months earlier and last year's Denver test (also through injury).

The only other time he wasn't part of the 17 was in Townsville in October 2012, when Benji Marshall and Foran played their last test together.

Aside from that, Johnson has been an ever-present, with a multitude of partners beside him.

Across that seven year period the Kiwis have used eight other players in the halves.

Some have been semi regular, like Foran (14 tests) and Nikorima (10 tests), others less so, with Thomas Leuluai, Peta Hiku, Te Maire Martin and Tui Lolohea used at different times.

Even Tohu Harris was thrown into the breach.

Johnson has had ups and downs, but he has generally been a vital component of any Kiwis team.

The best attacking weapon, the main playmaker, the biggest boot and the most capable goal kicker.

That's what made Maguire's decision such a big call, even if Johnson was poor against the Kangaroos last Friday, as no other player has played more tests for New Zealand over the last seven years. It's not even close.

It might be a bit tough on Johnson, as there were several other sub-par performers in Wollongong, but also a reflection of the Kiwis increasing depth in the halves.

Marshall and Foran are back, when a year or so ago that seemed inconceivable, Kodi Nikorima had a great tour of England while Dylan Brown and Chanel Harris-Tavita are promising talents. The days of picking stop gap halves, from Dave Watson to Nigel Vagana to Harris, appear to be over.

Johnson has taken the news well, unlike some other high profile Kiwis in the past after a demotion (one player in the 1990s refused to get off the bus when the team arrived at training).

He was full of energy at the Kiwis training session on Wednesday, providing an attacking foil as the first team worked on their defensive game.

Later he joined in with the New Zealand Residents team in an opposed session against the Kiwis.

"Last week Shaun didn't do everything he was required to do so this week Kieran gets the opportunity," said Kiwis assistant coach Ben Gardiner. "[Shaun] has been able to own that and make himself accountable for [his performance] and that is a real testimony to his character and the strength that he has as a person.

"[In these situations] you take it pretty hard but it is your ability to bounce forward," said Gardiner. "We don't want him to bounce back, we want him to bounce forward in a position where he is ready to go for next week and is an option for us. He is definitely not banished or anything, it is just an opportunity to give Kieran a go and after this week's game we will see what happens and go forward from there."

Veteran Kiwis forward Adam Blair also backed Johnson to return.

"Shaun's a competitor, a special athlete," said Blair. "We all understand what he has done for this team and what he brings to this jersey. He's been working hard since the news."

Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett has made three changes to his starting line up for Saturday's test.

Oliver Gildart (shoulder) and Luke Thompson (rib) were both ruled out with injury whilst full back Lachlan Coote is replaced by his St Helens team mate Jonny Lomax.

Jake Connor has come into the side while Tom Burgess is set to start, after coming off the bench against the Tonga Invitational team last week.

Kiwis halves test appearances since April 2012

Shaun Johnson 31

Kieran Foran 14

Kodi Nikorima 10

Benji Marshall 4

Thomas Leuluai 4

Te Maire Martin 3

Peta Hiku 3

Tohu Harris 2

Tui Lolohea 1

