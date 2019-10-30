POWER RANKINGS SPECIAL EDITION

It is with a heart lighter than usual that Rankings reports that this ninth World Cup final will be the fifth to feature two teams not named the All Blacks.

It will be the ninth time, however, at least one of the Southern Hemisphere giants has appeared at the big dance. Historically this might not seem such a big deal, but when you consider that since the early 2000s the vast majority of the game's financial and administrative heft has resided north of the imaginary line, it's something we should no longer take for granted.

Hemispheric

