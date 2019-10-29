Just like the Champions League was overshadowed earlier in the year by streaker Kinsey Wolanski, three Instagram models stole the show at the World Series.

The risque flashing stunt from Julia Rose, Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren made worldwide headlines and drew major attention to their X-rated digital magazine Shagmag.

The trio have plans to spice up more sporting events in the future with their shock tactics drawing plenty of eyeballs.

Julia Rose banned by MLB after "exposing" herself. Photo / Instagram

"We definitely have some more stuff up our sleeves," Rose told The New York Post, adding that her group's future X-ploits would "100 per cent" occur at sporting events.

But as productive as their stunt at the World Series has been, the daring move almost never came to be.

The trio uploaded a video to the Shagmag YouTube channel detailing their plans to pull off the stunt with the video beginning 48 hours before their tops were raised. Two incidents almost saw it all fall apart.

It all begins with Rose sitting in front of a computer on the phone to her credit card company attempting to have a "pretty big" transaction completed.

The purchase in question were tickets to Game 5 at Nationals Park. Celebrations erupt when the purchase finally goes through. "We're going to flash our t*** at the World Series," Rose shouts.

Rose purchased the three tickets to the game with Washington holding a 2-0 advantage in the series and desperately watched on hoping Houston could pinch game three to ensure the tickets didn't go to waste.

Their next hurdle came en route to the game when Rose booked flights to Baltimore instead of Washington, forcing the trio to drive 45 minutes to get to their destination.

But their biggest obstacle came when they entered the stadium and made their way down to the seats located behind home plate.

As they settled in and waited for the game to get underway, Rose states how some representatives pulled them aside.

"So representatives just pulled us out of our f***ing seats and said they know who we are, they don't know what's going on but we have to wear our jackets closed," she explains.

Of course by now we all know the warning didn't work as the trio pulled off the stunt in front of several close onlookers and millions watching on the broadcast.

The footage shows the girls being led away by security before they're escorted out and told to stop filming.

Afterwards the trio are shown sitting on a couch and explaining how they were detained for three hours and are now banned for life from Major League Baseball.

Rose tees off at a man in the front row who stood in the aisle and blocked the camera from picking up Lauren and her flashing exploits.

She then ripped into the man who stood alongside the trio and either took a photo or video of them and won't give them the footage.

"I don't know who you are, but if you're watching this I swear to you I'm going to find you," Rose says.