The plaudits Opie Bosson earned for his ride on Te Akau Shark at Moonee Valley last Saturday has the champion New Zealand jockey seriously considering a winter stint riding in Australia.

Last season's New Zealand Jockey of the Year, Bosson guided Te Akau Shark to finish third in the group one Cox Plate (2040m) at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

"He [Te Akau Shark] hit a flat spot across the top when we were right behind the Japanese mare [the winner Lys Gracieux] and he took another 50 metres to get going again. At that stage Ben Melham [on 11th placed Homesman] was on my outside and wasn't about to let me out."

Bosson was full of praise for Te Akau Shark and can't wait to be back riding him with the likely target now being the group one Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) in Sydney during autumn.

"I love my lifestyle in New Zealand. That's the main reason I've stayed here. Now it's something I would really look at, with the way New Zealand racing is going, maybe for a few months during winter.

"I'm contracted to Te Akau Racing [Stables] and that comes first, but it's a quieter time for them in the winter months. I'd look at staying on in Sydney after the autumn carnival if that works out and Dave [Ellis, Te Akau principal]is happy with it.

"I'm determined to get out of here next winter and do something. Winter is so depressing and it's hard to keep my weight down. There's nothing to look forward to over here in winter."

At 39, Bosson realises he doesn't have many more years in the saddle.

"Ideally I've got another six years riding, but that depends on my body," he said.

"Having our farm [at Pukekawa] has helped keep me riding this far. I love getting out on the farm and doing things. The farm takes my mind away from racing."

- NZ Racing Desk