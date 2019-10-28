In the panoply of Anfield chants a reprised number this season has been "we are the champions, champions of Europe" and during this raw contest it rang around as a reminder of Liverpool's victory the last time they met Tottenham Hotspur back in June.

With yesterday's win, though, they re-established their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points and took another step towards their Holy Grail of finally being the champions of England after a painful wait of 30 years.

We are only 10 games into the league season and there is the formidable task of holding off Manchester City but the manner of this triumph, a far better game than that Champions League Final, will further fuel belief. It felt like a big win for Liverpool and a tough defeat for Tottenham. It was a win born of drive and holding their nerve as they overcame a 1-0 deficit thanks to second-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

For Spurs it was a fourth league defeat of the campaign and one that leaves them in 11th place. Once again for manager Mauricio Pochettino there was frustration — not least, surely, at the poor performances of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli — and a sliding doors moment when Son Heung-Min broke away and rounded goalkeeper Alisson only for his shot to cannon back off the cross-bar.

Advertisement

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates with his teammate Jordan Henderson after scoring his side's second goal. Photo / AP

At that point Spurs were still one goal up. Doubling that advantage would surely have led to a famous victory although, in fairness, they should not point the finger at Son, who along with goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and captain Harry Kane was their best performer, but instead ask why some of the others did not step up when the pressure become so intense.

The frustration of the Spurs fans will focus on Serge Aurier who — again — rashly conceded the crucial penalty as Liverpool finally earned their reward. It means they have 28 points – 16 more than Spurs – and are only the fourth team in Premier League history to reach that mark at this stage.

There was a great line from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he summed up his reaction to the shock of Kane scoring after just 47 seconds. "Early goal makes one thing clear," Klopp said. "Game on."

Liverpool claimed a penalty in the 52nd minute, with Danny Rose challenging Firmino to reach Fabinho's pass into the area. It ran to Henderson who guided a cross-shot past Gazzaniga and into the net.

There was something inevitable about the sense that they would strike again and it came as Sadio Mane was kicked by Aurier and the penalty was given in the 75th.

"It was a super game," Klopp said. "That's how football should look."