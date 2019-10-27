EDITORIAL:

Sport is wonderful. It doesn't matter, yet it matters. It matters deeply, as every All Black supporter knows from the hollow feeling in the heart since Saturday night. "Shattered," is how most describe it and that is how it feels. Don't tell us it doesn't matter.

True, it's not war, nobody died, the nation is not in peril. It is not like losing a loved one or a job or receiving a terminal diagnosis. It doesn't matter in the way those matter. Games are the way people and nations test themselves against others without doing any harm. It hurts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: