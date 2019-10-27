Steve Braunias secretly recorded All Blacks supremo Steve Hansen and his assistant coach Ian Foster during Saturday night's Rugby World Cup loss.

First half

STEVE HANSEN:

Well, Fozzy.

IAN FOSTER: Here we go, Shag.

Advertisement

SH: Okay! The haka.

IF: What – what is that?

SH: It looks like a V.

IF: You're not wrong there.

SH: Unbelievable.

IF: I don't believe it.

SH: You know who's behind this, don't you?

IF: Who?

Advertisement

SH: It's that bloody Aussie, Fozzy.

IF: It's got Jonesy all over it.

SH: Yes. But not to worry, Fozzy.

IF: I'm not worried.

SH: Okay! Kick-off.

IF: What – what is that?

SH: It looks like a try.

IF: Early days. We're still in the game.

SH: Conversion.

IF: Early days. We're still in the game.

SH: Penalty.

IF: Early days. We're still in the game.

SH: Fozzy?

IF: Yes, Shag?

SH: We're not in the game in the slightest, and now it's halftime.

IF: How do you feel, Shag?

SH: Reasonably unhappy.

IF: That bad?

SH: Yes. That bad.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... the great fire of Auckland

• Premium - Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Greta Thunberg

• Steve Braunias: I needed care, so I phoned Spark Sport

• Premium - Steve Braunias: Secret diary of Jacinda Ardern, Ihumātao and Rugby World Cup



Second half

IAN FOSTER:

Well, Shag.

STEVE HANSEN: Here we go, Fozzy.

IF: Beaudy! Beaudy's got the ball!

SH: Well, he did.

IF: He's got it again!

SH: Not anymore.

IF: What – what is that?

SH: It's 13-0.

IF: What the f -

SH: Fozzy. Fozzy, everything is turning to sh –

IF: Shag. Don't say it.

SH: What is there to say?

IF: I can't watch.

SH: There's nothing to see.

IF: I can't breathe.

SH: There's no oxygen.

IF: I can't go on.

SH: There's no point to existence.

IF: You're not wrong there.

SH: Death comes to us all, Fozzy.

IF: Try! 13-7! We're still in the game, Shag!

SH: We can delay the inevitable but do you know what happens at the end of the day, Fozzy?

IF: What, Shag?

SH: Night, Fozzy. Night.

IF: That's a bit bleak.

SH: It's on the bleak side but there you have it. It's over. Fair play to England.

IF: We didn't play badly.

SH: The boys will be gutted but I'm proud of them.

IF: Shag?

SH: Yes mate?

IF: I'm proud of you and everything you've achieved. You're a bloody legend mate and no one can take that away from you.

SH: Thank you mate. Thank you.

IF: And anyway. It's not over. We've still got the third place playoff.

SH: Yeah.

IF: Yeah. Well.