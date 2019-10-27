The All Blacks' push for a historic three consecutive World Cup triumphs was left in ruins by a clinical and merciless England side in Yokohama City on Saturday. Kieran Read's men still have the bronze medal to play for but - as the skipper hinted at during an emotional press conference 18 hours after the heartbreaking defeat - thoughts have already turned to how different things could have been. Today, Christopher Reive takes a look at the performances of all 31 players in the All Blacks' squad during Rugby World Cup 2019.

Props

Atu Moli, Joe Moody, Angus Ta'avao. Photos / Getty Images
Atu Moli, Joe Moody, Angus Ta'avao. Photos / Getty Images

Joe Moody – 8

Appearances: 4

Did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hookers

Locks

Loose forwards

Halfbacks

First Five-Eighth

Midfielders

Outside backs