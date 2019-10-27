Liam Napier lists five takeaways from the All Blacks' 19-7 semifinal defeat to England.

Everything starts with physicality

The part that will hurt the All Blacks the most is that they were badly beaten up.

England's physical onslaught did not catch them by surprise.

They knew it was coming.

Yet they were powerless to stop it.

John Mitchell's defence

Little sign of the great comeback

Selection error

Eight years of dominance should not be forgotten