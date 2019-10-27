England captain Owen Farrell has come under criticism after leading his team to the Rugby World Cup final thanks to a 19-7 semifinal win over the All Blacks.

While England were undoubtedly the better team in Yokohama on Saturday night, some fans and pundits were still angered by Farrell's "Hollywood" antics on the field during an incident late in the second half.

After receiving a hand to the face from All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock in the 67th minute of the match, Farrell lay on the ground holding his head in what appeared to be an attempt to exaggerate the severity of the contact.

The incident was eventually looked at by the TMO and resulted in an All Blacks penalty getting reversed during a crucial period of the game.

Advertisement

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara was even picked up on the referee's microphone asking Farrell if he was playing in the Premier League instead of the Rugby World Cup.

Sam Whitelock penalised for a shove to Owen Farrell. Photo / Spark Sport

"Whether you agree with the tactic or not, he's just won his team a crucial penalty," Spark Sport commentator Scotty Stevenson said.

"It's a bit of an embarrassment for rugby to be fair," added co-commentator Stephen Donald.

Fans and pundits were quick to criticise Farrell's "embarrassing" reaction.

"Don't let the England #RWC2019 semi final win distract you from the fact that Owen Farrell went all soccer mode when he got PUSHED by Sam Whitelock," one fan posted on Twitter. "Man was acting like he got a shoulder to the head."

"I am a huge admirer of Owen Farrell, but the way he reacted after Sam Whitelock pushed him on the forehead was embarrassing!" said another. "Disappointed also Nigel Owens didn't give it the old .... "This is not soccer...." to him!"

Don't let the England #RWC2019 semi final win distract you from the fact that Owen Farrell went all soccer mode when he got PUSHED by Sam Whitelock. Man was acting like he got a shoulder to the head... — Pieter Bezuidenhout (@BezPieter) October 26, 2019

I am a huge admirer of Owen Farrell, but the way he reacted after Sam Whitelock pushed him on the forehead was embarrassing!



Disappointed also Nigel Owens didn’t give it the old .... “This is not soccer....” to him! — Richard Brooks (@brooksie678) October 26, 2019

Some in the media also weren't happy with Farrell's over-reaction.

"While no-one can question his hardness, his nerve under pressure, his willingness to mix it with the big men and surgeon-esque accuracy in attack, his willingness to buy his side a penalty leaves his integrity and character open to attack," wrote Fox Sports Australia's Christy Doran.

Advertisement

Despite the heartbreaking loss, many Kiwi fans have been gracious in defeat, instead tipping their hat to the excellent English who dominated the match.