As if New Zealand sports fans needed reminding - England have New Zealand's number this year.

England's outstanding semifinal win over the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup means the nation is on course to win a second World Cup in 2019 after their cricket side took out the title at Lord's in July with a Super Over tied 'victory' over the Black Caps.

It's a remarkable turnaround in four years after both sides failed to advance to their knockout stages in their respective World Cups in 2015.

The England cricket team arrived in New Zealand last week ahead of their five-match Twenty20 series and two tests against the Black Caps.

Advertisement

They watched the game in Christchurch ahead of their opening tour game against a New Zealand XI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval yestday.

The England Cricket Twitter account posted a video of the side celebrating the final moments.

England's official supporter group the Barmy Army were quick to remind Black Caps' fans after the All Blacks' defeat. Their official Twitter account post a meme of Martin Guptill's unsuccessful dive for glory in the Super Over, replacing the Black Cap opener's face with Steve Hansen's and England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler with Eddie Jones' face.

Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham had the best solution to deal with the social media chatter.

I think that just about covers it. pic.twitter.com/IAetFuXk4W — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 26, 2019

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup live updates: Reaction to the All Blacks' semifinal defeat to England

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Owen Farrell and Eddie Jones reveal reason behind England's 'stunning' haka challenge

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks left gutted after shock semifinal defeat to England

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks dumped out of World Cup by incredible England