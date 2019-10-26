Key moments from the All Blacks-England Rugby World Cup semifinal clash in Yokohama.

2nd minute

It was an absolutely storming start for England. The All Blacks couldn't find any response to a frantic attack from the English and eventually, Manu Tuilagi dived over the tryline for the opening score to the right of the uprights. Owen Farrell converted to make it England 7-0.

8th minute

A Beauden Barrett pass was intercepted by Manu Tuilagi and England broke down the left. Scott Barrett saved the day by running down Jonny May to save a certain try. May lost the ball and New Zealand were able to win a penalty.

17th minute

All Blacks had an attacking lineout inside England's half, their first chance to set up play in their opponent's half but England stole the lineout ball and cleared upfield.

25th minute

Sam Underhill went over the tryline for England's second of the night but after a TMO review it was called back due to a clear case of obstruction on attack. Tom Curry took out Sam Whitelock before the key pass which put Underhill into space.

