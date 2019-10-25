The more rugby changes, the more it stays the same. As much as the All Blacks have wowed with their skillful touches and slick backline moves in Japan, their forward pack laid the platform.

Look no further than Aaron Smith's defining performance against Ireland last week for clues as to where they will attack England too.

Premium gold

Smith's darting running game hasn't been sighted often in test rugby recently, not to this extent anyway.

On the back of an armchair ride against Ireland, Smith expertly controlled and directed from the base. He urged "patience" with the pick and go. He screamed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.