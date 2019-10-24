By Simon Kay

With the Football Ferns set to play their first games since their abysmal World Cup campaign, now is the time for coach Tom Sermanni to oversee an overhaul.

The Ferns contest a four-team tournament in China next month, playing the hosts on November 7 and Canada or Brazil three days later.

With the 2020 Tokyo Games just nine months away, the temptation for Sermanni is to complete this World Cup-Olympics cycle without changing personnel.

But New Zealand's alarming regression at the World Cup in France four months ago showed a side desperately in need of a shake-up.

