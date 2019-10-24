Richie and Gemma McCaw's baby daughter has made an immediate impact at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Charlotte McCaw has been stealing hearts in Tokyo, courting cameras in the public eye and capturing the attention of Japanese locals.

Former Black Stick, Gemma, Instagrammed a gorgeous photo of Charlotte capturing the attention of impressed locals on Thursday.

She captioned the photo "When you get more photo requests than your Dad," a reference to the former All Black captain.

The McCaw family arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday and will watch the All Blacks' World Cup semifinal against England, played in Yokohama on Saturday night (NZT).

Photo posted to instagram by Gemma McCaw showing her and husband Richie McCaw with their baby daughter Charlotte. Photo / Instagram NZH 02Jan19 -

The McCaws have recently been based in South Australia, where Gemma has been playing hockey for the Adelaide Fire.

Richie captained the All Blacks to success at two World Cups, in 2011 in New Zealand and in 2015 in England.

He retired after the second win, but took part in the opening ceremony of this year's event last month.

Photo posted to instagram by Gemma McCaw showing her and husband Richie McCaw with their baby daughter Charlotte in January. Photo / Instagram.

On Tuesday Gemma posted on her Instagram a photo of the trio about to head to Tokyo. Her "My Story" showed Richie and Charlotte had fallen asleep on the first flight from Christchurch to Auckland

"Any tips for travelling 11 hours with a baby welcome," she added. "Wish us luck."